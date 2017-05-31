About this product
Jager 100% Live Resin Cartridge 1 Gram
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this strain
Jager, also known as "Jagermeister," "Jager Kush," and "JGR" is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing LA Confidential and Blue Dream. This strain produces full-body effects that are relaxing but not sedating. Jager tastes and smells like black licorice. This strain was named after the dark acloholic beverage from Germany. Jager is best enjoyed during the evening hours.
