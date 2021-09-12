About this product
It all started here! Shatter is the granddaddy of dabbables. Our shatter is characterized by its brittle texture, candy glass appearance and high-THCa content. It can range from clear to blond to light amber in color. This classic, easy-to-handle consistency is the result of a meticulous and methodical manufacturing process, and is a favorite of old-timers and new dabbers alike.
About this strain
Jelly Rancher is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Jelly Rancher - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Jelly Rancher effects
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
20% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.