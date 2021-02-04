Jet Fuel Gelato 100% Live Resin Cartridge 1 Gram
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Jet Fuel Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
114 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
23% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!