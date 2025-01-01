About this product
Jokers Shatter 1 Gram
White Label ExtractsShatter
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this strain
Jokerz is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing White Runtz with Jet Fuel Gelato. Jokerz effects are believed to be more relaxing than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say Jokerz makes you feel relaxed, and euphoric, yet focused. Jokerz is believed to be less potent than other strains, but in high doses may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. The flavor and aroma of Jokerz is earthy. The original breeder of this strain is Compound Genetics. Jokerz took first place in the 2022 Leaf Bowl in Oregon.
