Jokerz effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
9% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
