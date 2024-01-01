Josh D OG 100% Cured Resin Cartridge 1 Gram

by White Label Extracts
IndicaTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

A WORLD OF FLAVOR AWAITS! Immerse yourself in a symphony of tastes with Chromatic CARTRIDGES. Each cartridge is a harmony of terpenes and cannabinoids, offering a kaleidoscopic journey through the essence of cannabis. Crafted with utmost care, our C-CELL cartridges fit all standard 510 vape batteries, making it a breeze to explore the vibrant flavors of the cannabis spectrum.

About this strain

Josh D OG by Karma Genetics is a handcrafted OG hybrid with a lineage stretching back to Florida, 1991. Josh D and Matt “Bubba” Berger began developing these genetics in Orlando and helped define the OG culture we know today. This strain is a three deep cross of SFV OG x Triangle Kush x Hell’s Angels OG and offers consumers relaxing effects with an amplified Kush flavor. This indica-dominant hybrid is euphoric and happy while still saddling consumers with potent mid-level sedation.   

About this brand

White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.

