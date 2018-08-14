About this product
Our sugar sauce gets its signature slushy texture from the careful combination of flavor-rich terpenes and THCa crystals. Our proprietary process retains the unique flavor and effects of the strains and cultivars we extract from, producing dabs that are just as delicious as the fresh flower from which they were processed. Sugar sauces are an excellent choice for anyone seeking maximum flavor and the benefits of full-spectrum cannabis extracts.
About this strain
Josh D OG by Karma Genetics is a handcrafted OG hybrid with a lineage stretching back to Florida, 1991. Josh D and Matt “Bubba” Berger began developing these genetics in Orlando and helped define the OG culture we know today. This strain is a three deep cross of SFV OG x Triangle Kush x Hell’s Angels OG and offers consumers relaxing effects with an amplified Kush flavor. This indica-dominant hybrid is euphoric and happy while still saddling consumers with potent mid-level sedation.
Josh D OG effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
38% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
19% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
14% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.