Tantalize your taste buds and elevate your experiences with White Label's Juiced-Up Js! These meticulously crafted pre-rolls are made by combining 0.8g of 100% whole bud flower and 0.2g of high-quality botanically flavored raw liquid THC to deliver a potent and flavorful punch with every hit! Like all of White Label's pre-roll offerings, Juiced Up Js are rolled with a straight-rolled design, reminiscent of a classic hand-rolled joint, guaranteeing an even burn and a consistent smoking experience from start to finish. With lots of old fan favorite flavors to choose from, as well as new and exciting options on the way, we are sure you'll find a taste that will keep you Juiced Up and coming back for more! Now in packs of 5!