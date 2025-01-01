About this product
Tantalize your taste buds and elevate your experiences with White Label's Juiced-Up Js! These meticulously crafted pre-rolls are made by combining 0.8g of 100% whole bud flower and 0.2g of high-quality botanically flavored raw liquid THC to deliver a potent and flavorful punch with every hit! Like all of White Label's pre-roll offerings, Juiced Up Js are rolled with a straight-rolled design, reminiscent of a classic hand-rolled joint, guaranteeing an even burn and a consistent smoking experience from start to finish. With lots of old fan favorite flavors to choose from, as well as new and exciting options on the way, we are sure you'll find a taste that will keep you Juiced Up and coming back for more! Now in packs of 5!
Juiced Up J's Washington Apple Botanical Terpene Blend Infused Pre-Roll 1 Gram 5 Pack
Pre-rollsTHC -CBD -
Juiced Up J's Washington Apple Botanical Terpene Blend Infused Pre-Roll 1 Gram 5 Pack
Pre-rollsTHC -CBD -
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Tantalize your taste buds and elevate your experiences with White Label's Juiced-Up Js! These meticulously crafted pre-rolls are made by combining 0.8g of 100% whole bud flower and 0.2g of high-quality botanically flavored raw liquid THC to deliver a potent and flavorful punch with every hit! Like all of White Label's pre-roll offerings, Juiced Up Js are rolled with a straight-rolled design, reminiscent of a classic hand-rolled joint, guaranteeing an even burn and a consistent smoking experience from start to finish. With lots of old fan favorite flavors to choose from, as well as new and exciting options on the way, we are sure you'll find a taste that will keep you Juiced Up and coming back for more! Now in packs of 5!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.
License(s)
- OR, US: 060 10154183DAE
Notice a problem?Report this item