Kitchen Sink is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sundae Driver with GMO Cookies. This evenly-balanced strain produces uplifting effects that leave your mind focused and your body relaxed. Kitchen Sink is best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance, as THC levels usually hover around 18%. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with headaches, anxiety, and depression. According to growers, Kitchen Sink grows in pointed buds with dark and light green foliage dotted with orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Connarado Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kitchen Sink, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
