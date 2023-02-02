Live Resin is our brightest and most flavorful line of extracts, leading the pack in quality and freshness! We start with fully-matured premium fresh flower that is grown to perfection. It is then cut and flash-frozen immediately after harvest, bypassing the traditional drying and curing process and locking in all the delicious terpenes and cannabinoids at their peak. Our painstaking extraction process pays off big, producing a product sure to please even the pickiest palette. Mouth-puckering fresh terps create a bold explosion of flavor that is tough to match. Treat yourself and “go live” today!

Show more