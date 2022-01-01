About this product
With our liquified diamonds, White Label Extracts can lend a helping hand to our favorite strains giving them a little extra kick. By melting pure crystalline THCa into our delectable high-terpene cannabis extracts we concoct a product that has all the flavor you’ve come to expect from White Label Extracts while cranking the potency up to eleven!
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.