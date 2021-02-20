Lemon Royale is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Tree with a cross of GMO and Triangle Kush. This strain produces energizing effects that leave consumers feeling euphoric, inspired, and free from clouded thoughts. Medical marijuana patients choose Lemon Royale to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and fatigue. This strain tastes like its namesake, with bold lemon flavors bursting through gassy undertones. Growers say Lemon Royale grows in dense, lumpy buds that almost appear white due to their heavy trichome coverage. This strain was originally bred by Swamp Boy Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Lemon Royale before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.