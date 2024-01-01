Lip Smacker 100% Live Resin Cartridge 1 Gram

by White Label Extracts
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

WLE cartridges provide a kaleidoscopic array of flavor options to tickle your taste buds, and are a surefire crowd-pleaser. We use high quality glass C-CELL cartridges that fit all standard 510 vape batteries. Offered in both Cured (harvested and dried material) and Live Resin (flash frozen at harvest) options, our high-terpene cartridges are painstakingly-crafted with zero additives, making them the perfect daily driver for your busy lifestyle!

About this strain

Lip Smacker is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sherbert and Strawberries & Cream. Lip Smacker is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lip Smacker effects include relaxation, euphoria, and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lip Smacker when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Lip Smacker features flavors like sweet, fruity, and herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Lip Smacker typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lip Smacker, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.

License(s)

  • OR, US: 060 10154183DAE
