MAC #1 Crumble 1g

by White Label Extracts
HybridTHC 21%CBD
Mac 1

Mac 1, also known as "The MAC," is a hybrid marijuana strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Mac 1 is a popular strain that consumers turn to for upbeat and balancing effects. But Mac 1 is special because not just anyone can grow it. In fact, growers of Mac 1 (Capulator's Cut) have been carefully selected by the breeder in order to protect the quality of this versitile flower. Mac 1 is an instagram worthy strain, with eye-poppingly gorgeous buds that are nearly white and drenched in milky trichomes. Mac 1 comes through with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile you can enjoy day and night. 

 

140 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.