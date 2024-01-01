About this product
Malibu Mirage Nug Run Sugar Sauce 1 Gram
Malibu Mirage is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Legend OG and Jet Fuel Gelato. This strain from Compound Genetics is a sweet, citrusy, and piney bud that will deliver a fun and euphoric high that will still leave you energized enough to run errands or perform other work. Malibu Mirage has light green buds with golden hairs and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. Malibu Mirage is 25-29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Malibu Mirage effects include happy, creative, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Malibu Mirage when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Compound Genetics, Malibu Mirage features flavors like citrus, skunk, and spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a refreshing and uplifting aroma. The average price of Malibu Mirage typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a rare and exclusive find in the market, so if you come across it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Malibu Mirage, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.