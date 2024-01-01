Malibu Mirage Nug Run Sugar Sauce 2 Gram

by White Label Extracts
Hybrid THC 20%
  • Photo of Malibu Mirage Nug Run Sugar Sauce 2 Gram
About this product

Our sugar sauce gets its signature slushy texture from the careful combination of flavor-rich terpenes and THCa crystals. Our proprietary process retains the unique flavor and effects of the strains and cultivars we extract from, producing dabs that are just as delicious as the fresh flower from which they were processed. Sugar sauces are an excellent choice for anyone seeking maximum flavor and the benefits of full-spectrum cannabis extracts.
Our sugar is similar to sugar sauce, but has a higher ratio of THCa crystals to terpenes giving it a soft sandy consistency. Sugar is easy to handle and consume and also preserves the full-spectrum of beneficial cannabis compounds.

About this strain

Malibu Mirage is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Legend OG and Jet Fuel Gelato. This strain from Compound Genetics is a sweet, citrusy, and piney bud that will deliver a fun and euphoric high that will still leave you energized enough to run errands or perform other work. Malibu Mirage has light green buds with golden hairs and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. Malibu Mirage is 25-29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Malibu Mirage effects include happy, creative, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Malibu Mirage when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Compound Genetics, Malibu Mirage features flavors like citrus, skunk, and spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a refreshing and uplifting aroma. The average price of Malibu Mirage typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a rare and exclusive find in the market, so if you come across it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Malibu Mirage, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.

