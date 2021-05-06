About this product
About this strain
Meat Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
19% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!