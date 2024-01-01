About this product
Melonatta Honeycomb 1 Gram
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Melonatta is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Watermelon Zkittlez and Lemon Tree. Melonatta is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Melonatta effects include feeling creative, relaxed, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Melonatta when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, headaches, and nausea. Bred by Grandiflora, Melonatta features flavors like tea, tropical, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Melonatta typically ranges from $35-$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Melonatta, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item