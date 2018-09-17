About this strain
Mochi
Mochi, also known as "Gelato 47" and "Mochi Gelato," a hybrid marijuana strain that promotes creativity and pain relief. Mochi is made by crossing Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Mochi is known for having beautiful, dense buds with a frosty mixture of colors including purple, jade and bright red.
Mochi effects
Reported by real people like you
64 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
89% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.