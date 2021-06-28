Modified Grapes is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Purple Punch. Modified Grapes is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Modified Grapes effects include drowsiness, relaxation, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose Modified Grapes when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and insomnia. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Modified Grapes features flavors like grape, berry and honey. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Modified Grapes typically ranges from $30-$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Modified Grapes, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.