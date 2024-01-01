About this product
Old Family Purple 100% Cured Resin Cartridge 1 Gram
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
write a review
Old Family Purple is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Purple Urkle and Triangle Kush. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, euphoric, and energetic. Old Family Purple has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Old Family Purple, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item