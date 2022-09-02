Old Family Purple 100% Live Resin Cartridge 1 Gram
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Old Family Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Tingly
37% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
37% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Headaches
12% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
