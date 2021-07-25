About this product
Our sugar is similar to sugar sauce, but has a higher ratio of THCa crystals to terpenes giving it a soft sandy consistency. Sugar is easy to handle and consume and also preserves the full-spectrum of beneficial cannabis compounds.
About this strain
Orange Soda is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tangie and Grandma’s Sugar Cookies. Orange Soda is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Orange Soda effects include uplifting, relaxing, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Orange Soda when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Team Elite Genetics, Orange Soda features flavors like orange, citrus, and apricot. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Orange Soda typically ranges from $25-$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Soda, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Orange Soda effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with