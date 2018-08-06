About this strain
Orange Crush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Blueberry. This strain produces powerful cerebral effects that are uplifting. Orange Crush offers a super sweet and tangy flavor profile. Growers say this strain has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks.
Orange Crush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.