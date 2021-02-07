Orangeaide x Cherry Chem 100% Cured Resin Cartridge 1g
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
WLE cartridges provide a kaleidoscopic array of flavor options to tickle your taste buds, and are a surefire crowd-pleaser. We use high quality glass C-CELL cartridges that fit all standard 510 vape batteries. Offered in both Cured (harvested and dried material) and Live Resin (flash frozen at harvest) options, our high-terpene cartridges are painstakingly-crafted with zero additives, making them the perfect daily driver for your busy lifestyle!
About this strain
Cherry Chem is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Chemdog. This strain is known for its delicious flavor profile that combines cherry flavors with diesel and kush. The high you get from Cherry Chem is a full-body high that will leave you feeling uplifted and relaxed. Some say this strain helps unlock creativity. Medical marijuana patients choose Cherry Chem to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, fatigue and anxiety. Cherry Chem nugs are small and draped in dark orange hairs.
Cherry Chem effects
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.