Pineapple Super Silver Haze Natural Terpene Blend Cartridge 1 Gram
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
39% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
