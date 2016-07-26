Pineapple Super Silver Haze Natural Terpene Blend Cartridge 1 Gram

by White Label Extracts
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Introducing our Natural Terpene Blend Cartridge, a must-have for cannabis enthusiasts looking for a high-quality, natural, and authentic experience. It is made with a blend of 100% cannabis extract processed from THCA and natural botanical terpenes, carefully crafted to deliver a superior taste and aroma profile.
Our Natural Terpene Blend Cartridge is the perfect option for anyone seeking a clean, safe, and consistent way to enjoy the benefits of cannabis. The natural botanical terpenes we use are derived from plants and have been carefully selected to provide a range of distinct and delightful aromas and flavors.
Our CCELL cartridge hardware is easy to use and fits seamlessly into a 510-threaded battery, making it an ideal option for on-the-go use. Each cartridge is designed to deliver a consistent and reliable experience, with every draw providing a smooth, flavorful, and satisfying hit.
Our commitment to quality is unwavering. We use only the highest quality ingredients, and our manufacturing process is rigorous and precise to ensure consistency and purity. This cartridge is the perfect option for anyone seeking a high-quality and authentic cannabis experience. With our Natural Terpene Blend Cartridge, you can enjoy the pure, potent and flavorful benefits of cannabis with ease and confidence.

About this strain

Pineapple Super Silver Haze from Fire Bros. is a sativa strain that modifies the widely cherished Super Silver Haze with a Pineapple hybrid strain. This second parent is thought to be either Pineapple Express or Pineapple, a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal Super Bud. The Haze genetics in this strain come through in both flavor and effect, as Pineapple Super Silver Haze delivers a high-flying cerebral buzz alongside a spicy, zesty flavor. Its aroma is more of a tropical medley of candied mango, pineapple, and oranges. Like a cup of coffee, this sativa is a perfect pick-me-up with motivating, talkative, and creative effects and minimal heaviness in the body.

About this brand

White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.

