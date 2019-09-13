About this product
Our sugar is similar to sugar sauce, but has a higher ratio of THCa crystals to terpenes giving it a soft sandy consistency. Sugar is easy to handle and consume and also preserves the full-spectrum of beneficial cannabis compounds.
About this strain
A cross between Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani, Purple Hindu Kush is almost pure indica and offers the kind of high one would expect from its lineage: deep relaxation along with pronounced pain relief. Featuring dense lavender flowers with bright orange pistils and a thick blanket of trichomes, as well as a pungent sour grape and citrus flavor, PHK will be sure to please indica lovers everywhere.
Purple Hindu Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with