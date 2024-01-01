WLE cartridges provide a kaleidoscopic array of flavor options to tickle your taste buds, and are a surefire crowd-pleaser. We use high quality glass C-CELL cartridges that fit all standard 510 vape batteries. Offered in both Cured (harvested and dried material) and Live Resin (flash frozen at harvest) options, our high-terpene cartridges are painstakingly-crafted with zero additives, making them the perfect daily driver for your busy lifestyle!
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.