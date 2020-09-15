Road Dawg Sugar Sauce 1g
Road Dawg was created by sourcing quality genetics from both Karma and JJ.NYC of Top Dawg Seeds. JJ.NYC contributed a Stardawg female, which was crossed with Karma’s Biker Kush. The result is a beautiful, vigorous hybrid that produces large yields. The flavors are earthy and gassy with tropical fruit undertones. Road Dawg is the perfect strain for anyone wanting a balanced mind and body high that is potent while still engaging.
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dizzy
15% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
31% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Headaches
26% of people say it helps with headaches
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.