Exclusive to White Label Extracts, our Honeycomb is uniquely crafted to produce an aerated, light cannabis product that is flavorful, smooth, and easy on the lungs. Honeycomb is our most stable product with a distinctive consistency that won’t break or melt in warm temperatures, preserving the potency of THCA. Perfect in a joint or on top of a bowl, Honeycomb is a versatile companion you can enjoy anywhere, by itself or in addition to flower!
Scooby Snacks is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Platinum Girl Scout Cookies with Face Off OG. Its dense purple buds are full of piney OG Kush flavor and a sweet aftertaste. Don’t underestimate the potency of Scooby Snacks! The combination of popular West Coast genetics brings on stimulating cerebral effects that weigh heavy on your eyes and slowly relax the body. The end result is a calm, happy experience that keeps depression away and can help rock you to sleep.
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.