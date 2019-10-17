Exclusive to White Label Extracts, our Honeycomb is uniquely crafted to produce an aerated, light cannabis product that is flavorful, smooth, and easy on the lungs. Honeycomb is our most stable product with a distinctive consistency that won’t break or melt in warm temperatures, preserving the potency of THCA. Perfect in a joint or on top of a bowl, Honeycomb is a versatile companion you can enjoy anywhere, by itself or in addition to flower!