About this product
It all started here! Shatter is the granddaddy of dabbables. Our shatter is characterized by its brittle texture, candy glass appearance and high-THCa content. It can range from clear to blond to light amber in color. This classic, easy-to-handle consistency is the result of a meticulous and methodical manufacturing process, and is a favorite of old-timers and new dabbers alike.
About this strain
Scooby Snacks is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Platinum Girl Scout Cookies with Face Off OG. Its dense purple buds are full of piney OG Kush flavor and a sweet aftertaste. Don’t underestimate the potency of Scooby Snacks! The combination of popular West Coast genetics brings on stimulating cerebral effects that weigh heavy on your eyes and slowly relax the body. The end result is a calm, happy experience that keeps depression away and can help rock you to sleep.
Scooby Snacks effects
Reported by real people like you
145 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.