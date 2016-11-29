About this product
Scooby Snacks Sugar Sauce 1 Gram
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Scooby Snacks is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Platinum Girl Scout Cookies with Face Off OG. Its dense purple buds are full of piney OG Kush flavor and a sweet aftertaste. Don’t underestimate the potency of Scooby Snacks! The combination of popular West Coast genetics brings on stimulating cerebral effects that weigh heavy on your eyes and slowly relax the body. The end result is a calm, happy experience that keeps depression away and can help rock you to sleep.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item