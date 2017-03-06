Loading…
White Label Extracts

Silver Tip

HybridTHC 21%CBD

Cultivated by White Label Farms

85 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
