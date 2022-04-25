About this product
Our sugar is similar to sugar sauce, but has a higher ratio of THCa crystals to terpenes giving it a soft sandy consistency. Sugar is easy to handle and consume and also preserves the full-spectrum of beneficial cannabis compounds.
About this strain
The Slapz weed strain is breeder Exotic Genetix’s cross of Runtz and Grease Monkey. Genetics from Zkittlez, Gelato, Original Glue, and GSC give Slapz a face-smacking odor and taste of skunk, diesel, and pine. Reviewers report feeling aroused, creative, and hungry on Slapz cannabis, but newbies should watch out: those mega-high THC levels can make novices anxious and dry their mouth out.
Slapz effects
