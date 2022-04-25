About this product
Similar to “diamonds”, our THCa sugar is made by separating the granules of THCa from the cannabis oils, resulting in pure, isolated THCa crystals ranging from the size and texture of grains of sand to a soft powder consistency. THCa sugar can be dabbed on its own for an immediate intense cerebral effect, or it can be easily sprinkled into any blunt, joint, or right on top of your bowl to enhance your favorite flower!
About this strain
The Slapz weed strain is breeder Exotic Genetix’s cross of Runtz and Grease Monkey. Genetics from Zkittlez, Gelato, Original Glue, and GSC give Slapz a face-smacking odor and taste of skunk, diesel, and pine. Reviewers report feeling aroused, creative, and hungry on Slapz cannabis, but newbies should watch out: those mega-high THC levels can make novices anxious and dry their mouth out.
