About this strain
A project between Hortilab Seeds and Karma Genetics, Sour Power OG was produced by crossing Karma’s Biker Kush and Hortilab’s Sour Power female. Its aroma carries notes of sour fuel and lemons, building up to an alerting and uplifting profile. The balanced high is relaxing, freeing you from stress while still allowing for physical activity as long as you're mindful of your dose.
Sour Power OG effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
40% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
60% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Muscle spasms
40% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.