About this product
About this strain
Sour Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
25% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Fibromyalgia
25% of people say it helps with fibromyalgia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!