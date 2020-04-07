About this product
Our sugar is similar to sugar sauce, but has a higher ratio of THCa crystals to terpenes giving it a soft sandy consistency. Sugar is easy to handle and consume and also preserves the full-spectrum of beneficial cannabis compounds.
About this strain
Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries and Cream crosses a Strawberry mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple.
Strawberries and Cream effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with