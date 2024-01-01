Introducing our Botanical Terpene Blend Cartridge, a must-have for cannabis enthusiasts looking for a high-quality, natural, and authentic experience. It is made with a blend of 100% cannabis extract and natural botanical terpenes, carefully crafted to deliver a superior taste and aroma profile. Our Botanical Terpene Blend Cartridge is the perfect option for anyone seeking a clean, safe, and consistent way to enjoy the benefits of cannabis. The natural botanical terpenes we use are derived from plants and have been carefully selected to provide a range of distinct and delightful aromas and flavors. Our all-in-one hardware is easy to use and an ideal option for on-the-go use. Each cartridge is designed to deliver a consistent and reliable experience, with every draw providing a smooth, flavorful, and satisfying hit.
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.