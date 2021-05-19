Strawberry Guava 100% Live Resin Cartridge 1g
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
WLE cartridges provide a kaleidoscopic array of flavor options to tickle your taste buds, and are a surefire crowd-pleaser. We use high quality glass C-CELL cartridges that fit all standard 510 vape batteries. Offered in both Cured (harvested and dried material) and Live Resin (flash frozen at harvest) options, our high-terpene cartridges are painstakingly-crafted with zero additives, making them the perfect daily driver for your busy lifestyle!
Strawberry Guava is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Strawberry Guava. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
35 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
PTSD
11% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.