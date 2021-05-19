About this product
Our sugar sauce gets its signature slushy texture from the careful combination of flavor-rich terpenes and THCa crystals. Our proprietary process retains the unique flavor and effects of the strains and cultivars we extract from, producing dabs that are just as delicious as the fresh flower from which they were processed. Sugar sauces are an excellent choice for anyone seeking maximum flavor and the benefits of full-spectrum cannabis extracts.
Our sugar is similar to sugar sauce, but has a higher ratio of THCa crystals to terpenes giving it a soft sandy consistency. Sugar is easy to handle and consume and also preserves the full-spectrum of beneficial cannabis compounds.
About this strain
Strawberry Guava is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Strawberry Guava. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Strawberry Guava effects
Reported by real people like you
35 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
PTSD
11% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.