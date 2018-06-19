About this strain
Strawberry is a sativa marijuana strain originating from the Netherlands. This strain produces effects that are uplifting and relaxing. Strawberry is a popular choice for those prone to anxiety due to its stress-relieving qualities. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry for reducing physical and mental pain. Growers say this strain grows well both indoors and outdoors and has a 9 week flowering time.
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
9% of people report feeling headache
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
