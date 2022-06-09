Super Boof is a zingy hybrid weed strain made by crossing Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies. It has the same chunky, deep green buds as its parents that look wet with silver calyxes. The effects of Super Boof are believed to be intensely relaxing and giggly. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, creative and focused. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Super Boof for gastrointestinal disorders, depression, and fibromyalgia. Super Boof regularly tests at 28% THC. The dominant terpene is myrcene, which translates to earthy, and cherry notes. The original breeder of the Super Boof strain is California's Blockhead, who named it "Blockberry." Grower Mobile Jay selected a variety and named it Superboof.