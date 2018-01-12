Loading…
Logo for the brand White Label Extracts

White Label Extracts

The Vision Sugar Sauce 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

The Vision effects

Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
57% of people report feeling tingly
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!