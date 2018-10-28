TKT4 x Where's My Bike? 100% Cured Resin Cartridge 1g
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
WLE cartridges provide a kaleidoscopic array of flavor options to tickle your taste buds, and are a surefire crowd-pleaser. We use high quality glass C-CELL cartridges that fit all standard 510 vape batteries. Offered in both Cured (harvested and dried material) and Live Resin (flash frozen at harvest) options, our high-terpene cartridges are painstakingly-crafted with zero additives, making them the perfect daily driver for your busy lifestyle!
About this strain
Where’s My Bike by Karma Genetics is a high-yielding cross of Amnesia and Biker Kush that gives way to a pleasant and heady buzz. This strain is known to produce a solid mixture of terpenes including caryophyllene, terpinolene, and humulene. Utilize Where’s My Bike throughout the day to improve mood while tempering stress.
Where's My Bike effects
35 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
34% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.