About this product
Similar to “diamonds”, our THCa sugar is made by separating the granules of THCa from the cannabis oils, resulting in pure, isolated THCa crystals ranging from the size and texture of grains of sand to a soft powder consistency. THCa sugar can be dabbed on its own for an immediate intense cerebral effect, or it can be easily sprinkled into any blunt, joint, or right on top of your bowl to enhance your favorite flower!
About this strain
Triangle Kush, also known as "Triangle OG" and "OG Triangle," is an indica marijuana strain that originated in Florida. This strain provides relaxing effects and is known to stimulate creativity. Some people say smoking Triangle Kush makes them extra chatty. This strain gets its name from Florida's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Growers say Triangle Kush has a flowering time of 70 days.
Triangle Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
188 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.