Triple Chocolate Chip 100% Live Resin Cartridge 1 Gram
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Triple Chocolate Chip is a cross between Mint Chocolate Chip and Triple OG. Bred to put you deep in the couch with your favorite snacks, this strain offers a dank gassy OG and Cookies terpene profile with its high. Give Triple Chocolate Chip a try if you are looking for a new evening treat to help you wind down and enjoy a movie.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item