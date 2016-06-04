Loading…
UK Cheese Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by White Label Extracts
HybridTHC 20%CBD
About this strain

UK Cheese

UK Cheese, also known as "Cognitiva," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain and phenotype of Skunk #1. This strain provides energetic, euphoric effects that allow for mental relaxation without sedation. Medical marijuana patients choose UK Cheese to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia and inflammation. This strain features a flavor profile that is unique, with undertones of berry and spicy cheese. Growers say UK Cheese has dense nugs that are light green and coated in orange hairs. This strain was originally cultivated in the early 1990s by a UK collective group known as “Exodus”; as a result, this strain is also known as Exodus Cheese.

419 people told us about effects:
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.